Air France has pledged to offset 100% of CO2 emissions generated by its domestic flights from January 2020 and halve fuel consumption to less than 3 liters per passenger per 100km by 2030, compared to 2005. The move comes as aviation’s contribution to climate change faces increasing scrutiny and after the French government said in July that it would impose an eco-tax on all flights departing from France, starting next year, a step criticized by Air France, saying it would cost ...