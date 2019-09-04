IATA DG and CEO Alexandre de Juniac said “preventing fragmentation” between international regulators remains the group’s foremost concern regarding the return-to-service of the Boeing 737 MAX. “We have expressed clearly that our top priority is to maintain the single-certification system based on one authority being the leader and a mutual recognition system with the other regulators,” de Juniac told reporters at the IATA Wings of Change conference Sept. 3 in ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"IATA CEO: ‘Fragmentation’ between global regulators a concern " is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.