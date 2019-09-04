IATA DG and CEO Alexandre de Juniac said “preventing fragmentation” between international regulators remains the group’s foremost concern regarding the return-to-service of the Boeing 737 MAX. “We have expressed clearly that our top priority is to maintain the single-certification system based on one authority being the leader and a mutual recognition system with the other regulators,” de Juniac told reporters at the IATA Wings of Change conference Sept. 3 in ...