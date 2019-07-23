IATA is closely monitoring the potential aviation impact of an Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), reiterating World Health Organization (WHO) guidance that air connectivity should be maintained.

According to the latest WHO statistics, there have been 2,512 confirmed or probable cases since the DRC Ebola-virus outbreak was first declared Aug. 1, 2018.

On July 17, WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus further escalated the situation to a “Public Health Emergency of International Concern” (PHEIC). This means the virus could pose a public health risk to other countries, requiring a more coordinated international response.

The PHEIC was declared after a WHO emergency-committee meeting heard that a case had been confirmed in Goma, a city on the Rwandan border with a population of 2 million. Around 15,000 people cross the border from Goma to Rwanda each day.

Increased infections were also reported in two cities—Butembo and Mabalako—and the epicenter has moved from Mabalako to Beni, where 46% of cases have been reported over the last three weeks.

“Risk remains very high at national and regional levels but still low at global level,” the WHO emergency-committee report stated. “There is cause for concern linked to the recent case in Goma, as the city is a provincial capital with an airport with international flights.”

Despite the escalation, the committee stressed the need to keep transport links and borders open. “Such measures are usually implemented out of fear and have no basis in science,” the committee said.

Closing borders can hamper aid, damage local economies and encourage unmonitored border crossings, increasing the chances of the disease being spread.

“It is important that the world follows these recommendations. It is also crucial that states do not use the PHEIC as an excuse to impose trade or travel restrictions, which would have a negative impact on the response and on the lives and livelihoods of people in the region,” emergency committee chair Robert Steffen said.

The committee considers entry screening at airports outside the region to be unnecessary, adding that national authorities should work with airlines to “ensure that they do not exceed WHO’s advice” on international traffic.

IATA is closely monitoring the potential implications for air connectivity and coordinating its response with the WHO and ICAO. The aviation body also reiterated WHO’s guidance that countries should not close their borders, or place any restrictions on travel and trade.

“In line with WHO guidance, awareness-raising activities initiatives are being conducted for travelers to and from the affected region. As always, passengers are advised not to travel if they are unwell. Any traveler developing symptoms of the Ebola within three weeks of returning from an affected region is advised to seek rapid medical attention,” IATA said.

During the West African Ebola outbreak in 2014, Brussels Airlines was one of the few airlines that maintained air links.

IATA represents 290 airlines, which collectively carry 82% of global air traffic.

