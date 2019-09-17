A guidance system designed to help pilots fly complex low-noise approaches has been flight tested at Zurich Airport by German aerospace center DLR using its Airbus A320 advanced technology research aircraft (ATRA).

The DLR-developed Low Noise Augmentation System (LNAS) uses an electronic flight-bag display in the cockpit to show the pilot the optimum times for deploying the flaps and lowering the landing gear as late as possible, to minimize approach noise.

“Constantly changing conditions, such as wind and aircraft weight, make flying the precise vertical profiles in a low-noise approach procedure extremely complex,” DLR test pilot Jens Helder said.

For the Zurich flights, conducted from Sept. 9-13, the assistance system was extended by adding a capability to fly optimized continuous-descent approaches (CDA). This uses a high-precision algorithm that facilitates energy-efficient low-noise approaches, DLR said.

“If the pilot follows [the LNAS] guidance, the approach can be carried out from cruising altitude down to the stabilization height of 1,000 ft. above ground level with minimum noise and the lowest possible fuel consumption,” DLR researcher Fethi Abdelmoula said.

“The optimum scenario would be a descent with the engines at flight idle, almost like a glider,” said Martin Gerber, project manager at the Swiss SkyLab Foundation. “We want to use the assistance system to reduce the number of energetically suboptimal approaches.”

To collect a broad spectrum of data on the functioning of the LNAS, the Zurich trials involved approximately 70 approaches to Runway 14, flown by 25 airline pilots from Swiss International Airlines, Edelweiss Air, Condor and Lufthansa, accompanied by a DLR test pilot.

The flight tests are part of a joint project with SkyLab and Empa, the Swiss Federal Laboratories for Materials Science and Technology. Researchers from Empa recorded the overflights at seven noise-measuring station along the approach path.

The Empa-developed sonAIR noise simulation program was then used to model the noise pollution and generate detailed noise maps to document the effect of the assistance system, DLR said, and show the difference compared with conventional approaches.

The extended assistance system, called LNAS for CDA, has been developed under a three-year project initiated by the SkyLab Foundation and funded by the Swiss Federal Office of Civil Aviation. Results are expected to be available in spring 2020.

“In the medium term, the intention is for LNAS to be implemented as a commercial solution in the flight management systems of commercial aircraft, DLR said.

