XiamenAir has established a branch company at Shanghai, increasing its ability to gain service rights at China’s largest city, especially for international destinations.

The carrier said it will have 15 aircraft based at Shanghai in 2020, increasing the number to 33 by 2025. The airline carries 2 million passengers a year from the city’s two airports now and plans to lift its business to 7 million by 2025.

XiamenAir is basing its hopes for such an increase in business because the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) gives preference to an airline with a branch company in a city (besides those based there) when issuing service rights. Further, only locally based airlines or those with branch companies can apply for international routes from an airport.

XiamenAir will be the third carrier with a Shanghai branch company, after Air China and China Southern Airlines. China Eastern, Juneyao Airlines, Spring Airlines and Suparna Airlines are based at Shanghai.

The XiamenAir branch company was set up Sept. 19, the airline said.

China Southern is the majority owner of XiamenAir. The other major shareholder is the municipal government of Xiamen, the airline’s hometown.

XiamenAir said it would open routes from Shanghai to Southeast Asia, Northeast Asia, North America and Europe—just about every major international market for a Chinese airline except Australia.

With greater specificity, it named planned new domestic destinations for Shanghai services as Chengdu, Harbin, Kunming, Sanya, Shenyang and Urumqi.

The carrier already has 24 daily flights from Shanghai, including some to Xiamen and Fuzhou, the capital of its home province, Fujian. It said it will establish high-frequency services to Fuzhou.

Bradley Perrett, perrett@aviationweek.com

Research by Ryan Wang