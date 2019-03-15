Wizz Air has begun scheduled Airbus A321neo operations March 15 from Budapest (Hungary) to London Luton (UK).

The Central and Eastern European LCC took delivery March 7 of the first of 184 Airbus A321neos it has on order. The new aircraft was the first of 256 A321neos and A320neos Wizz Air will take delivery of over the next seven years.

Wizz Air is an all-Airbus operator, with 108 A320-family aircraft in service.

Wizz Air UK MD Owain Jones said: “The arrival of the airline’s brand new A321neo to our London Luton base is a major milestone for Wizz Air in the UK, both in terms of our industry-leading growth and our aim to become one of the greenest airlines in the sky.”

Separately, Wizz Air announced it will launch 4X-weekly Luton-Stavanger (Norway) services from September. Stavanger became its third city in Norway that will be served from Luton, aside from Bergen and Oslo.

