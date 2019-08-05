Central and Eastern European LCC Wizz Air will begin operations at Edinburgh Airport in December, offering flights to four European destinations from the Scottish capital.

The fast-expanding airline plans to serve Warsaw and Gdansk (Poland), Budapest (Hungary) and Bucharest (Romania).

According to an Edinburgh Airport statement, Warsaw flights (4X-weekly) will begin Dec. 18, Budapest and Gdansk (3X-weekly) Dec. 19; and Bucharest (2X-weekly) Dec. 21.

The new services—which will be served with Airbus A320/321 aircraft—will result in an extra 250,000 seats on Wizz Air’s Scottish routes in 2020.

The carrier already serves Gdansk from Aberdeen, and operates from Glasgow to Budapest and Katowice.

Budapest-based Wizz Air has been growing rapidly in recent years, boosting its network with a growing Airbus fleet.

Wizz Air said it operates 117 Airbus A320s and A321s. The airline is scheduled to receive a further 183 A321neos and 70 A320neos, according to figures on the Airbus website.

