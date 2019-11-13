Volotea—the Barcelona-based carrier that specializes in linking secondary and tertiary European cities—expects to carry between 8.5 to 9 million passengers in 2020, up from the estimated 7.7 million anticipated this year, the company said Nov. 12.

The airline’s growth can partly be ascribed to its rapidly expanding route network; 53 new routes have already been announced for next year, taking the number of sectors in the airline’s portfolio to almost 350. The carrier emphasizes point-to-point routes that avoid transiting major hubs and linking cities that have not previously had direct services.

These will include eight new destinations and the company will expand to its 14th country, Bulgaria.

The airline is in the middle of a complete re-fleeting, moving from the Boeing 717 to the Airbus A319, with each additional A319 increasing capacity by around 20% over the 717 it replaces.

Five further A319s will be added in 2020 increasing the fleet up to 38 aircraft. At the same time, three 717s will be phased out, accelerating the transition to become an all-Airbus carrier in 2022.

Volotea CEO Carlos Muñoz said he was confident that growth would continue: “At the back of a very competitive year, we are now growing in aircraft, routes, markets, teams and improving the quality of our service, which goes to speak about the resilience of our strategy in serving mid- and small European cities.”

One steady source of income will come from the recently awarded contract by Airbus for Volotea to act as a corporate shuttle between the manufacturer’s main assembly line sites in Hamburg and Toulouse for the next five years. Services on this started last week.

