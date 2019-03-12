Vietnam Airlines will move its Moscow flights from Domodedovo to Sheremetyevo International Airport Terminal D from July 2.

The carrier, which operates 3X-weekly Hanoi-Moscow Boeing 787-9 service, must make the airport change to develop codeshare operations with Sheremetyevo-based Aeroflot Airline, as well as expand its cooperation with Russian carriers across several areas of the business.

“We have been cooperating with Domodedovo International Airport for many years, but we believe the change of the airport will allow us to improve our service and hit our long-term commercial targets,” Vietnam Airlines chief representative in Russia Le Thanh Dung said.

Sheremetyevo deputy general director Denis Pashkovsky added the airport can offer Vietnam Airlines the broad options of its domestic and European network, which consist of Aeroflot and its SkyTeam partners routes.

Aeroflot and Vietnam Airlines signed an MOU for a strategic cooperation in September 2018. The two SkyTeam alliance members agreed to codeshare on domestic routes in Vietnam and Russia from this year.

