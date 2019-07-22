Dallas/Fort Worth-based American Airlines and Australian flag carrier Qantas have received final approval from the US Department of Transportation (DOT) to operate a joint venture between the US and Australasia. The expanded partnership will allow the codeshare partners to increase their coordination across planning, pricing, sales and logistics. “We look forward to working closely with our valued partner, Qantas, on this new joint business,” American chairman and CEO Doug ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"US DOT grants final approval for American-Qantas joint venture" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.