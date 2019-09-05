United Airlines Boeing 737-800 at DEN.
United Airlines, continuing to tweak its hub schedules in search of higher margins, will flip two banks at Denver International Airport (DEN) to accommodate earlier arrivals from the west coast and slightly later arrivals from the eastern US. “What we’ve seen is the propensity for travelers to fly early in the morning off the east coast is less than off the west coast,” United chief commercial officer Andrew Nocella said. “The acceptance of a 5:30 a.m. or 6 a.m. ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"United refines two Denver banks; affirms Hong Kong changes " is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.