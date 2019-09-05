United Airlines, continuing to tweak its hub schedules in search of higher margins, will flip two banks at Denver International Airport (DEN) to accommodate earlier arrivals from the west coast and slightly later arrivals from the eastern US. “What we’ve seen is the propensity for travelers to fly early in the morning off the east coast is less than off the west coast,” United chief commercial officer Andrew Nocella said. “The acceptance of a 5:30 a.m. or 6 a.m. ...