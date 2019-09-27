Three Russian carriers—Aeroflot LCC Pobeda Airlines, Ural Airlines and Nordwind Airlines—have applied to operate between Moscow and London.

The applications for the route designation, published in a Russian Federal Air Transport Agency draft document, could be discussed and voted on at a Ministry of Transport intergovernmental commission meeting Sept. 30.

Currently, Aeroflot Airline is the only Russian-designated carrier on the route, performing 35X-weekly Moscow Sheremetyevo-London Heathrow services with Airbus A320-family and A330-200 aircraft.

The Moscow and London airports for the second route designation were not specified in the document, nor were the aircraft types the carriers plan to use.

Pobeda and Nordwind have requested 7X-weekly frequencies, while Ural Airlines wants 14X-weekly flights.

A bilateral agreement between Russia and the UK allows the second designated airline to fly 14X-weekly flights. Russia´s Transaero Airline had been the second designated carrier on the route from 1991 until its bankruptcy in 2015.

In July, Wizz Air UK, a subsidiary of Central and Eastern European LCC Wizz Air, announced the launch of daily A321 flights from London Luton to Moscow Vnukovo and St. Petersburg Pulkovo airports from Oct. 1, becoming the second UK-designated carrier on the routes.

British Airways, the first UK-designated carrier, performs several daily flights from London Heathrow to Moscow Domodedovo and Sheremetyevo airports with A321 and Boeing 777 aircraft.

Polina Montag-Girmesv montag.girmes@gmail.com