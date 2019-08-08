Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) plans to launch new services from Zurich to Washington Dulles and Osaka, Japan, in 2020.

Daily Zurich-Washington Dulles Airbus A330-300 services are scheduled to begin March 29, doubling the current 14X-weekly frequencies provided by SWISS and its joint venture partner United Airlines.

On March 1, 5X-weekly Zurich-Osaka A340-300 services are set to begin.

The new services are made possible by the anticipated delivery of two additional Boeing 777-300ERs in the first quarter of 2020, the Lufthansa Group subsidiary said. Two current routes—Zurich-Tokyo Narita and Zurich-Miami—will be switched from A330s and A340s to the higher-capacity 777s.

Zurich-Tokyo Narita will be served daily with 777s beginning February 2020, and Zurich-Miami will become a year-round 777 service from summer 2020.

Kurt Hofmann, hofmann.aviation@netway.at