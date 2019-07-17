Swedish airports operator Swedavia saw a 4% decrease in passenger numbers to 19.6 million in the first half. Profit for the period was SKR259 million ($27.6 million), down 12% from SKR294 million ($31.4 million) in the year-ago half.

The results were triggered by a weak Swedish krona, increased debates on climate impact of air travel, national aviation tax, and a Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) pilot strike from April 26 through May 2.

During the first half, the group generated SKR3.1 billion in revenue, up 7% year-over-year (YOY) from SKR2.9 billion. Operating profit improved 5% YOY from SKR331 million to SKR348 million, mainly because of higher airport charges.

State-owned Swedavia, which owns and manages 10 airports across Sweden, cited an 8% decrease in domestic air travel to 6.8 million for the results. International passenger numbers were down 2.8% YOY to 13.3 million.

SAS CEO & president Rickard Gustafson said he believed the biggest driver of the downturn in domestic travel has been the “very heated” climate change debate in Sweden. “I’m absolutely sure,” he told ATW recently.

Swedavia’s first half was also dominated by new investments and its own operations in the face of climate change. The company promotes the use of renewable jet fuel and has set a target of zero fossil emissions for all 10 of its airports by 2020. Three of Swedavia's airports have already hit the target.

Swedavia president and CEO Jonas Abrahamsson said: “Our task is to safeguard and develop the access Sweden needs in a sustainable way. But growth and competitiveness are also important to successfully tackle the challenge of climate change in the long term.”

Swedavia will invest SKR17 billion in Stockholm Arlanda Airport through 2025. This includes a new pier, marketplace and security checkpoint at Arlanda and the integration of Terminals 4 and 5.

This fall, Swedavia will begin work to analyze the effect of electric air travel on airport operations. “In the short term, renewable jet fuel is the key to transforming aviation in the face of climate change, but in the longer-term electrification will also be very important,” Abrahamsson said.

On Jan. 16, 2018, Swedavia announced plans to cut 125 jobs as part of a restructuring, triggered by slower passenger growth.

