Swedish airport operator Swedavia has issued a “green bond” loan worth SEK1 billion ($105 million) to fund projects and investments in climate-change adaptation and sustainability.

The company said it is one of the first airport operators to issue such a loan. The unsecured bond has a maturity of 5.25 years and a fixed interest rate of 0.89%.

“Swedavia’s ambition is to be a world leader in developing airports with the least possible climate impact,” said its president and CEO Jonas Abrahamsson. “We have now secured additional funding for our continued adaptation journey and for our vision of climate-smart airports and the transformation of aviation. The great investor interest in the loan was thus very gratifying,”

Investments will include projects that support Swedavia’s long-term strategy and contribute to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals and the Paris Agreement’s long-term temperature goal.

The investment framework was subject to an independent external assessment by the Center for International Climate and Environmental Research (CICERO) and includes investment categories such as green buildings and infrastructure, energy efficiency, renewable energy and clean transportation. Swedavia said CICERO’s assessment considered the fact that the airport operator’s business could lead to increased emissions but noted that Swedavia was a role model for airports globally in terms of climate-change adaptation.

“Swedavia is on the way to achieving its goal of zero emissions from its own operations in 2020 and contributes to research and development in fossil-free air travel and biojet fuel,” CICERO noted in its opinion.

Swedavia’s goal is to have zero carbon-dioxide emissions from its own operations at its 10 airports by 2020, in part by investing in renewable fuels and the electrification of ground vehicles and equipment. By 2025, 5% of all fuel inserted into aircraft at Swedish airports is supposed to be fossil-free.

