Brussels Airlines plans to launch 6X-weekly Brussels-Ljubljana services from Nov. 4.
Star Alliance partners Brussels Airlines, Lufthansa and Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) plan to increase their presence in Ljubljana, Slovenia, after Adria Airways filed for bankruptcy Sept. 30. From its main hub in Frankfurt, Lufthansa will operate double daily services to Ljubljana starting Oct. 27. Daily Munich-Ljubljana services follow from Nov. 1. SWISS will launch 5X-weekly Zurich-Ljubljana services starting Oct. 16, operated by wet-lease partner Helvetic Airways. From Oct. 27, ...
