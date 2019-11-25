Volotea, the Barcelona-based LCC that specializes in linking secondary and tertiary European cities, is considering adding routes to North African cities in the wake of French leisure carrier Aigle Azur’s demise, Volotea founder and CEO Carlos Munoz said. The airline already serves Tangier and Marrakesh in Morroco. Aigle Azur specialized in routes between France and Algeria. If Volotea goes ahead with the project, it will grow its fleet to 39 or 40 aircraft next year, up from the ...