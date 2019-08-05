Bidders that lost the contract to run Bulgaria’s Sofia International Airport have appealed the decision to award the deal to SOF Connect.

At the end of July, the Bulgarian government awarded the 35-year concession to run and develop Sofia airport, including adding a third terminal, to SOF Connect, the consortium led by Munich Airport International (MAI), a subsidiary of Munich Airport Flughafen München GmbH (FMG) and supported by French asset management company Meridiam.

The consortium offered a concession fee of €24.5 million ($27.6 million) per year and pledged to make investments of €608 million in airport development.

Bulgaria’s competition watchdog, the Commission for Protection of Competition (CPC), said Aug. 1 it has received four complaints, and preliminary checks are taking place to see if they meet the necessary criteria to begin an investigation.

If an investigation is opened, once it is completed, the case will be submitted for a hearing and the watchdog will make a decision within two months of the start of proceedings.

A spokesman for Paris airports operator Groupe ADP confirmed that, along with the other unsuccessful candidates, it had appealed the decision but declined to comment further.

A spokesman from Germany’s Fraport, which operates Frankfurt Airport, said: “We confirm that we are one of the bidders exercising the right to appeal the tender decision.”

Other candidates were Manchester Airports Group (MAG) in partnership with China’s Beijing Construction Engineering Group (BCEG), and a consortium made up of Copenhagen Airports and Swiss construction group SSB Sauerwein & Schaefer.

The CPC confirmed the complaints were from ADP, Fraport, SSB and MAG.

Helen Massy-Beresford, helen.massy-beresford@aviationweek.co.uk