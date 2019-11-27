Italy’s Olbia Costa Smeralda Airport will shut down operations for nearly 40 days beginning Feb. 3, 2020, for runway renovation works. Aircraft operations are scheduled to resume March 13.

The airport is located on the island of Sardinia. During the winter season, it experiences slower travel demand and flight services are reduced.

Carriers that serve Olbia include Air Italy and LCCs easyJet, Transavia and Vueling.

Alitalia operates to Sardinia’s Alghero Airport under an exclusive Italian government public service obligation scheme, so Air Italy is not able to transfer flights to Alghero during the Olbia closure.

Kurt Hofmann, hofmann.aviation@netway.at