Dublin-based LCC Ryanair said it would open 22 new French routes early in winter 2019 because of strong demand, as it pushes ahead with its plan to expand rapidly in France.

Ryanair said over a year ago that it wanted to expand rapidly in France, basing aircraft in the country to help capture growing demand for low-cost air travel. It has established bases in Bordeaux, Marseille and most recently said Toulouse would be its third base in France.

The Irish carrier said March 12 that from Toulouse, nine new routes would start two months early in September to Alicante, Spain; Brest and Lille, France; Budapest, Hungary; Luxembourg; Oujda and Tangiers, Morocco; Palermo, Italy and Porto, Portugal.

In Bordeaux, seven new routes will be up and running a month early in October to Budapest; Palermo; Brest, Lille and Strasbourg, France; Prague, Czech Republic; and Nador, Morocco.

Marseille will see six new routes starting a month early in October, to Strasbourg, Toulouse; Copenhagen, Denmark; Essaouira, Morocco, Milan Bergamo, Italy; and Sofia, Bulgaria.

Ryanair’s Yann Delomez said, “Demand for our new French routes is enormous and consequently we will begin operating them from September and October as part of our expanded French winter schedule.”

