IrAero Airline plans to increase transit traffic at Moscow Zhukovsky International Airport, the carrier said May 22.

The airport is a transit point for passengers traveling from Russia’s remote destinations to the south of the country and Europe, as well as for passengers from China flying to Europe, IrAero general director Yuri Lapin said in a statement. He added that airline will analyze the most popular destinations.

Earlier this month, IrAero received designations for several routes from Zhukovsky to the Chinese cities of Taiyuan, Jinan, Hefei, Hangzhou, Guangzhou, Nanjing and Fuzhou, as well as to Barcelona (Spain) and Batumi (Georgia).

The airline has not yet announced the schedule, but it will use the Boeing 777-200 for long-haul routes and the Sukhoi Superjet 100 for short-haul flights.

In March, the Irkutsk region announced plans to acquire IrAero, which is based in the city airport, and develop it with Ramport Aero, which operates Zhukovsky International Airport.

The carrier also revealed three new destinations from Zhukovsky to Kazakhstan, as well as domestic service to Anapa, St. Petersburg, Nizhny Novgorod and Sochi.

The Irkutsk-based carrier currently operates flights to 40 destinations in Russia. Its network also includes dozens of international cities, including Tashkent, Fergana (Uzbekistan); Baku (Azerbaijan); and Harbin, Manzhouli (China).

IrAero’s fleet includes SSJ100, Antonov An 26/An 24, Bombardier CRJ100/200 and Boeing 777-200ER aircraft.

