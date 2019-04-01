Aeroflot Group has signed an agreement with the government of the Krasnoyarsk region and Krasnoyarsk International Airport to create a local international hub. The project will start in 2020.

The Russian flag carrier plans to base several aircraft types, including the Sukhoi Superjet 100 (SSJ100), at the Siberian city. The total number and types of aircraft will be announced later.

“Due to the city’s convenient location, the airline will be able to offer flights between cities in the Urals, Siberia and the South, as well as to China and other parts of Asia,” the airline said. Aeroflot expects the Krasnoyarsk traffic will reach 1 million passengers by 2023.

“The hub’s business model guarantees convenient connections, which will enable us to attract transit passengers both on domestic and international routes. We are also planning to create a number of other regional bases in Russia,” Aeroflot deputy CEO Andrey Panov said.

“Currently, we are focusing on the need for a reliable transport system in the expansive region that is Yeniseysk, Siberia. With the creation of the hub, I see the chance to improve the accessibility of the surrounding area, Russian regions and countries both near and far abroad, as well as to create jobs and additional services,” Krasnoyarsk region governor Alexander Uss added.

Krasnoyarsk, a center of aluminum industry with a population of more than 1 million, is in Eastern Siberia. The city airport has not had a base carrier since 2008, when KrasAir Airline, core carrier of the AiRUnion alliance, went bankrupt.

