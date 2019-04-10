A rapid expansion effort and high-profile brand campaign is “turning Berlin orange” since European ultra-LCC easyJet—famous for its bright orange livery—acquired the Tegel Airport assets of former airline airberlin.

Since finalizing a €40 million ($45 million) deal in December 2017 for the assets of airberlin, which went into insolvency, easyJet has built two Berlin bases, operating 25 Airbus A320s from Tegel and 12 from Schönefeld. Berlin has joined other key hubs—including London Gatwick, Milan and Geneva, where easyJet is the largest operator.

EasyJet head of network Bence Szabo, speaking at the Routes Europe 2019 conference in Hannover April 10, said this is in line with CEO Johan Lundgren’s strategy of being the number one or number two airline at its primary airports.

Another key strategy is to win customer loyalty, he said, and easyJet has had to build its brand awareness in the German market and “win the loyalty of our German customers.”

“The build-up of leisure opportunity from Berlin is a work in progress and the map will continue to evolve, but Berlin is turning orange,” Szabo said, pointing out that the company has installed massive all-orange signs at Tegel promoting easyJet and inviting Germans to try out the airline.

“The network strategy is very clearly on Western Europe and there’s still plenty of growth for our business model there,” Szabo said.

