Australian regulators have rejected an application for Cathay Pacific to codeshare on certain Qantas international flights, following objections from Virgin Australia.

Australian flag carrier Qantas applied to the International Air Services Commission (IASC) in January for an amendment to its air service allocation between Australia and Hong Kong.

Qantas wanted to allow Cathay to codeshare on some of its international flights in this market, but only if the leg between Australia and Hong Kong was part of a connecting trip to or from a beyond destination. Cathay is already allowed to codeshare on Qantas domestic-only flights.

The application did not cover Qantas codesharing on Cathay flights, as this would be outside the authority of the IASC. Qantas already codeshares on some Cathay flights between Australia and Hong Kong. The Qantas flights to be covered by the IASC application were between Hong Kong and Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney, on trips involving connections to another Australian domestic point, or to international destinations beyond Hong Kong.

Virgin Australia argued that such an arrangement would further concentrate market power for Qantas and Cathay, which have the most services on these routes. This would “cement their dominance [in this market] at the expense of Virgin Australia and potential new entrants,” Virgin said.

In rejecting the application, the IASC noted it would result in some consumer benefits, such as improved connectivity and potentially more route options. However, these would be “substantially outweighed” by negative factors. The codeshare would be likely “to entrench and expand” the position of Qantas and Cathay in this market, which would “weaken competition” on these routes, the IASC said.

The IASC is involved because flights between Hong Kong and Australia are subject to the air services agreement between the two governments. This allows 70 weekly frequencies for the airlines of each side, on routes between Hong Kong and the four largest Australian cities. Routes to other Australian cities are unlimited.

Qantas holds 28 of the weekly frequencies allowed for Australian airlines, with Virgin holding 14, and 28 remaining unallocated. Cathay Pacific has been allocated all the capacity entitlement for Hong Kong-based carriers. Cathay flies to Brisbane, Melbourne, Perth and Sydney, and also to two cities not covered by the flight limits, Adelaide and Cairns.

Hong Kong Airlines used to operate a route to Gold Coast and Cairns in Australia but ended the service in October 2018.

