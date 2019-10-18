Qatar Airways and LATAM Airlines Brazil have expanded their codeshare agreement, which began Oct. 15.

The partnership enhances connectivity between Doha-based Qatar’s hub via LATAM’s hubs in São Paulo Guarulhos (Brazil) to destinations throughout Brazil and South America, including Rio de Janeiro, Brasilia, Curitiba (Brazil); Lima (Peru) and Bogota (Colombia).

LATAM passengers will be able to travel on Qatar Airways’ flights via Doha with onward connections to more than 25 destinations in the Middle East, East Africa and South Asia, including Vietnam, Malaysia and Singapore.

Qatar Airways began flying to Brazil in 2010 with Doha-Sao Paulo services that connect onward to Buenos Aires, Argentina.

In August 2017, Qatar Airways announced a unilateral codeshare agreement with LATAM Airlines Brazil.

Qatar Airways Group CEO Akbar Al Baker said: “Since 2017, Qatar Airways has witnessed the significant benefits that codeshare cooperation has brought, providing passengers a seamless connection between South America and the Middle East and Asia.”

Qatar Airways and LATAM are members of oneworld alliance; however, LATAM is in the process of leaving oneworld after SkyTeam alliance member Delta Air Lines took a 20% stake in LATAM Sept. 26 to expand its presence on routes between North and Latin America.

Qatar Airways, which is still considering withdrawing its oneworld alliance membership, holds a 10% stake in LATAM. Reuters has reported Qatar is evaluating increasing its share to 20%.

Kurt Hofmann, hofmann.aviation@netway.at