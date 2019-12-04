Qatar Airways Cargo plans to launch a major expansion into South America, adding four new cities to the division’s network of freighter destinations.

Bogota (Colombia), Campinas (Brazil), Lima (Peru) and Santiago (Chile) will be added to the carrier’s dedicated freighter network from Jan. 16, 2020, with flights operated by a Boeing 777F.

The 2X-weekly flights from Doha to Bogota will operate via Luxembourg and Miami, while the return leg will go via Liège, Belgium. The 2X-weekly Doha-Campinas service will also operate via Luxembourg, but the return trip will go via Santiago, Lima, Dallas and Luxembourg.

The 777F can carry 200 tonnes (220 tons) of freight on each leg.

The Arab airline’s cargo division is continuing to grow when many airlines in Europe and the Middle East are scaling back their dedicated freighter fleet.

Qatar Airways Cargo’s 21st 777F was delivered to Doha on Nov. 25 and the carrier placed an order for a further five of the Boeing widebody freighters at the Paris Air Show in June, with deliveries scheduled from April 2020.

The division also operates two 747-8Fs and five Airbus A330Fs.

“The Americas are a very important market for us and there is a huge demand for South American fresh produce in Asia,” the airline’s chief officer-cargo Guillaume Halleux added.

The airline expects perishables, pharmaceuticals and general cargo will account for most of the trade to and from South America.

Alan Dron alandron@adepteditorial.com