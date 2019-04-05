Paris airports operator Groupe ADP said it would make €6 billion ($6.7 billion) of regulated investments in infrastructure in 2021-25 to prepare for the expected doubling of air traffic in the next 20 years.

The airport operator is poised for privatization, with an April 11 vote set to allow the government to reduce its 50.6% stake in the coming months as part of wider economic reforms.

ADP detailed airport development plans at an April 5 investor day and told airlines it would seek to limit the rise in airport tariffs despite the increasing investments by controlling expenses.

The investment plan represents double the amount invested in the previous period of 2016-2020, Groupe ADP said, and includes major transformation plans including the construction of a fourth terminal at Charles de Gaulle Airport, which is set to be completed in 2037.

The airport operator expects passenger traffic to increase by an average 2.6% over the 2021-25 period, with a 3.5% average increase for international traffic.

As well as its stakes in other airports, Groupe ADP operates Air France’s hub and Europe’s second biggest airport, Paris Charles de Gaulle, which handled 72.2 million passengers last year, Paris Orly, with 33.1 million and the smaller business focused Le Bourget airport.

Through its international operations Groupe ADP managed 281 million passengers last year across 25 airports and plans to increase that to a network of 30-40 airports with 400-500 million passengers by 2025, it said.

Groupe ADP said that controlling its expenses during the period would allow it to limit the rise in airport tariffs, with an assumption of an annual increase in tariffs of 1.35 points on average for 2021-2025, compared with an average 1% increase in 2016-20.

Helen Massy-Beresford, helen.massy-beresford@aviationweek.co.uk