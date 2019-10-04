Oman Air and Kenya Airways have expanded their existing codeshare cooperation, increasing destinations covered by the agreement.

The two national carriers have had a codeshare covering services between the two nations’ capitals, Muscat and Nairobi, since August 2017.

The new arrangement, which came into effect Oct. 1, will allow Oman Air passengers to travel beyond Nairobi to Entebbe (Uganda) and Johannesburg (South Africa). Travelers on Kenya Airways, meanwhile, will be able to extend their travel beyond Muscat to Karachi and Lahore (Pakistan).

Subject to government and regulatory approvals, further expansion is envisaged for Oman Air passengers traveling on to Dar Es Salam (Tanzania) and for people flying on Kenya Airways beyond Muscat to Jeddah (Saudi Arabia) and Bangalore, Chennai, New Delhi and Hyderabad (all India).

“This codeshare extension is a result of the steady growth of visitors between the two countries, which is facilitated through our operations that connect our network with Nairobi,” Oman Air CEO Abdulaziz Al Raisi said. “We are confident that this extended codeshare will open up more opportunities for the airline and the country,” he added.

“Through this partnership, Kenya Airways extends its services to our guests, including those who are visiting friends and families in Oman, and maintaining cultural links Oman shares with the coastal region of East Africa, especially Kenya and Tanzania,” Kenya Airways CCO Ursula Silling said. Historically, Omani sailors traveled the length of the East African coast.

“This cooperation also expands our footprint in the Middle East through the Muscat gateway and is consistent with Kenya Airways’ strategy to improve its network efficiency, grow through partners while focusing on the high-yield corporate and leisure segments,” Silling added.

Alan Dron alandron@adepteditorial.com