Continuing uncertainty over the Boeing 737 MAX’s return to service has prompted LCC Norwegian to end all routes between Ireland and North America from Sept. 15. All six services, which will be pulled from schedules next month, normally use the 737 MAX 8. The six routes are: Dublin to New York Stewart International, Providence (Rhode Island) and Hamilton (Canada-seasonal only); Shannon to New York Stewart and Providence (seasonal only); and Cork to Providence. The routes were ...