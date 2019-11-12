Norwegian Air Shuttle will add seasonal nonstop routes from Chicago to Paris and Rome, and from Denver to Rome next summer.

“The US is now our largest and most important source market, and we will continue to invest in expanding our network to offer more nonstop service to highly sought-after European destinations,” Norwegian SVP-commercial Matthew Wood said.

The low-cost, long-haul operator—which has faced financial difficulties linked to its ambitious fleet and network expansion plans over recent years—has pledged to focus on profitability rather than growth and has been cutting back on some long-haul routes as part of that strategy shift.

The airline said Nov. 6 it had raised NOK2.5 billion ($273 million) through a share sale and bond issue, leaving it “fully funded through 2020 and beyond.”

In Chicago, Norwegian will double its presence to four nonstop routes: Barcelona, London, Paris and Rome. The new Paris service will operate from May 1, 2020 to Oct. 24; the Rome service will launch June 2 through Oct. 19.

During the peak summer season, the Paris route will operate 5X-weekly and the Rome service will operate 4X-weekly.

Rome will be the third nonstop Norwegian route from Denver, following London (launched in September 2017) and Paris service (launched in April 2018).

The first-ever nonstop service from Denver International Airport to Italy will launch March 31 through Oct. 23, with 3X-weekly flights during the peak summer period (late April through early October).

The carrier will operate all three routes with a Boeing 787-9 equipped with 35 premium and 309 economy seats.

Norwegian plans to boost frequencies to US destinations from London next summer in response to demand, but said it will reduce flights to Buenos Aires; Rio de Janeiro; and Miami and Orlando, Florida.

Helen Massy-Beresford, helen.massy-beresford@aviationweek.co.uk