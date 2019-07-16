The Port Authority of New York & New Jersey (PANYNJ) has reached an agreement with Munich Airport International (MAI) to operate and maintain the $2.7 billion Terminal One project, which is now under construction at Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR).

EWR Terminal One LLC, a 100% subsidiary of MAI, will oversee operations, maintenance and concession functions once the terminal is completed.

Terminal One is replacing the outdated Terminal A and is scheduled to be fully operational by 2022. The operator will also make short-term customer enhancements in Terminal A until it is closed.

MAI is a subsidiary of Munich Airport, Flughafen München GmbH (FMG), which was established in August 2017, specializing in management, consulting & training services.

In addition to the Newark project, MAI is involved locally with a joint venture, Reach Airports, that will manage the new Terminal One project at New York JFK International Airport.

Port Authority chairman Kevin O’Toole said, “We wanted to bring a world leader in customer service and concession management to Newark Liberty, and MAI fits the bill.”

Terminal One will feature cutting-edge digital technology and superior dining and retail options in 1 million sq. ft. of space, 20% larger than Terminal A. It will accommodate an estimated 13.6 million passengers annually on three levels. The new terminal will have 33 common-use gates—five more than Terminal A—to handle larger aircraft and modernized check-in, security and baggage claim areas.

Terminal One is expected to generate more than $4.6 billion in regional economic activity, create more than 23,000 jobs and provide more than $1.9 billion in wages.

In addition to Terminal One, major Port Authority modernization projects are under way at New York’s LaGuardia and JFK airports, with the total investment in the three airports at about $28 billion through private and public financing sources.

Kurt Hofmann hofmann.aviation@netway.at