Air Astana’s LCC FlyArystan will launch its first international route with daily service between Kazakhstan’s capital and Moscow in December.

Flights between Nur-Sultan and Moscow Zhukovsky will begin Dec. 13, Air Astana president and CEO Peter Foster told ATW recently.

“FlyArystan, our LCC, started flying on May 1, in response to the changing local and regional airline environment, and what we estimated was the massive potential from road and rail travelers in this very large country,” Foster said.

Since the start of FlyArystan operations, passenger traffic at airports across Kazakhstan increased by an average of 30%-35%, FlyArystan said in a statement.

“In the event, it is exceeding all expectations, with 95% load factors at an average fare of around $40. FlyArystan is indeed creating new demand by switching travel from other transport modes, but to a far greater extent than anticipated,” Foster said.

Moscow Zhukovsky airport has seen significant growth, with 1.16 million passengers in 2018, up 173% year-over-year.

FlyArystan will receive its fourth Airbus A320 in December, two of which will be based in Nur-Sultan. The LCC plans to have 10 A320s by the end of 2020 and 15 aircraft by 2022.

