Malaysian aviation regulators approved 53 requests for air traffic rights allocations in the first quarter, with AirAsia accounting for nearly half of the applications.

The Malaysian Aviation Commission (MAVCOM) said it approved all applications it received from Malaysian carriers for the three months through March 31, although one was only partially approved.

The agency did not disclose which route or airline was covered by the partial approval.

AirAsia submitted 26 of the 53 applications, MAVCOM said. The next highest number came from Malindo Air, with 15. The air traffic rights were granted for 17 domestic routes, 13 to Southeast Asian destinations, 11 to China, five to Australasia, two to India and five to other Asian destinations.

About half of the routes were from Kuala Lumpur International Airport, with the remainder from other Malaysian airports. The total approvals for the full year 2018 was 205, of which 98 were for AirAsia.

There were also 20 previously awarded air traffic rights that were returned to MAVCOM in the first quarter, mostly from AirAsia. MAVCOM stipulates that the capacity allowed by the approvals must be fully used six months after being granted, with unused air traffic rights returned to the commission.

Adrian Schofield, adrian.schofield@informa.com