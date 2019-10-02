Malaysia Airlines Bhd. (MAB) is continuing a strategy of increasing international partnerships by reaching a codeshare deal with British Airways (BA).

The agreement will apply to flights from Oct. 9, allowing MAB to codeshare on BA flights from London Heathrow to several points in the UK and Europe. MAB has two flights per day to Heathrow from Kuala Lumpur. BA will be able to connect to some of MAB’s Asia-Pacific routes.

MAB CEO Izham Ismail said the deal allows the carrier to expand its European network without launching more of its own flights. The two carriers are both oneworld alliance partners. MAB’s existing European codeshares are with KLM and Finnair.

Partnering with more airlines is a key part of MAB’s turnaround strategy. This year the carrier has announced an expanded partnership with Singapore Airlines, and a proposed joint venture with Japan Airlines.

Under the British Airways deal, MAB will codeshare on BA’s UK routes to Aberdeen, Belfast, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Manchester and Newcastle, as well as on European routes to Barcelona, Berlin, Copenhagen, Vienna, Brussels, Geneva, Hamburg, Lyon, Toulouse, Paris and Zurich.

BA will codeshare on MAB flights to 14 destinations in Malaysia, and to nine cities in Australia, Cambodia, Indonesia, New Zealand and Vietnam. Other connections on each other’s networks “will be enabled progressively in 2019/2020,” the carriers said.

Adrian Schofield, adrian.schofield@informa.com