London Stansted Airport aims to provide up to half of the London area’s total long-haul aviation growth over the next decade as Heathrow and Gatwick continue to contend with runway capacity constraints.

Heathrow is still at the planning stage of its long-awaited third runway, which will not be available until the second half of the next decade. Gatwick is the world’s busiest single-runway airport, although it has recently submitted plans to make increased operational use of its parallel main taxiway. This is already used as a standby runway when the main runway is out of action.

Stansted, located 30 miles northeast of central London, is currently used largely for short-haul LCC flights, although the airport has garnered a few long-haul services in recent years.

Although, like Gatwick, Stansted has a single runway, it is the only one with the space capacity to deliver up to half of the total expected growth in passengers in London’s airspace over the next decade, the airport said.

Stansted served 28 million passengers in 2018 and aims to serve 43 million annually by 2030.

In a new report that draws on research from fares comparison site Skyscanner, Stansted says that more than 50% of UK Skyscanner searches for flights to high-profile long-haul destinations originate in the airport’s catchment area. These destinations include New York, Tokyo, Beijing, Mumbai and Singapore. None is currently served from Stansted.

As a result, the airport is targeting long-haul growth over the next decade. Its management says Skyscanner data shows that demand is particularly strong for business- and first-class travelers within the region, with 56% of all UK searches for premium cabin trips to 10 long-haul locations originating from within Stansted’s catchment area.

The report highlights the large number of passengers from within Stansted’s catchment area who have to fly from other UK airports to access key long-haul destinations. A 2018 UK Civil Aviation Authority survey showed that 1.6 million people from the airport’s catchment area currently travel to New York each year from other UK airports, while more than 400,000 annual travelers fly to Hong Kong and over 370,000 to Singapore.

“People from across the region, and businesses in particular, regularly tell us they want London Stansted to offer a network of long-haul routes that will connect them to their key countries, customers and markets,” Stansted commercial director Aboudy Nasser said.

“London Stansted sits at the heart of one of the UK’s fastest-growing and most successful economic regions, reflecting the competitiveness and ambition of the businesses trading here. We need to demonstrate this strength of demand to airlines who are not currently serving London Stansted.

“Over the next decade, runway capacity in the southeast will be at a premium and London Stansted will be responsible for delivering up to 50% of London’s expected passenger growth and make a greater contribution to improving the UK’s connectivity with the rest of the world.”

