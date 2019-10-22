Korean Air Airbus A380
Korean Air is adding more capacity to certain markets in its upcoming winter schedule season, as falling demand on its Japanese routes prompts it to expand elsewhere. Airlines from Korea have been cutting back service to Japan in recent months in response to weakening demand, which is partly caused by political tensions between the countries. Korean Air is instead increasing its focus on markets in Southeast Asia, China and Australasia, with some new routes and additional frequency on ...
