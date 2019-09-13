Japan Airlines (JAL) has reached a codeshare agreement with Aircalin, giving JAL access to New Caledonia and Aircalin an improved network in Japan.

Under the deal, JAL will place its code on Aircalin’s flights between New Caledonia and Tokyo and Osaka. JAL does not fly to New Caledonia itself. Aircalin will codeshare on JAL flights from its two Japanese gateways to the country’s other major cities.

JAL noted the codeshare adds an attractive leisure destination to its network. Aircalin said the agreement will help boost tourist traffic to the island nation.

Aircalin serves Tokyo Narita International Airport with 5X-weekly flights, and Osaka with twice-weekly service.

Aircalin operates two Airbus A330neos, which it took delivery of this year to replace its two A330ceos. It also flies two A320ceos, which will be replaced by two A320neos it has on order.

