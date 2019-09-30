The new Istanbul Airport anticipates its third parallel runway will open in the 2020 first half, giving it a capability exceeded in Europe only by Amsterdam Schiphol, chairman Kadri Samsunlu said Sept. 27.

The new airport, which will have an eventual annual capacity of 200 million passengers, has now passed the six-month mark since its opening. In that time, it has handled 32 million passengers on 200,000 flights, operated by 70 airlines, Samsunlu said.

Of those airlines, eight foreign carriers started offering services from the Turkish city for the first time since its hub airport moved from Istanbul Ataturk. A further two airlines are scheduled to start operations there by November.

The third parallel runway, together with two backup runways, will increase traffic capacity from 80 landings and takeoffs an hour to 120, Samsunlu said. Airlines’ slot flexibility will also improve.

Additionally, the third runway’s position close to the airport’s domestic pier means the time taken for internal Turkish services to taxi to and from the runway will be cut by 50%, improving operational efficiencies and fuel burn.

The additional capacity offered by the new airport over its predecessor means that many airlines from Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Far East, have doubled their frequencies, he said.

To further reduce taxi times, studies have begun to consider installing loop sensors, microwave barriers and stop bars on the taxiways.

