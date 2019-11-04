Hong Kong Airlines is further reducing its network and suspending a long-haul route in response to increasingly tough market conditions.

The carrier announced it will cut its operations by about 6%, and one of the major changes will be the suspension of its flight from Hong Kong to Los Angeles in February. The airline said it will be monitoring the market to determine if the route has to be suspended earlier. Frequencies will be adjusted in other markets.

Hong Kong Airlines has a 14.4% share of the Hong Kong-Los Angeles market, according to data from CAPA–Center for Aviation and OAG. The other airlines on this route are Cathay Pacific Airways and American Airlines.

Like its larger rival Cathay Pacific, Hong Kong Airlines said the continuing protests in Hong Kong have affected demand and revenue. In addition, “strong competition and overcapacity” in its markets have meant the airline “has been operating in a challenging business environment for some time.”

Hong Kong Airlines said it has been making operations adjustments in response to market dynamics, as well as implementing cost-saving measures. However, the carrier has had to introduce the latest network cuts “as challenges in the market continue to escalate.”

