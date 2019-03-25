China’s Hainan Airlines will begin a Shenzhen-Rome direct service beginning May 30. The twice-weekly flight will be operated on a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, and is the third Rome route for the carrier, after Chongqing and Xian.

The new destination also marks the 50th international route for Shenzhen Bao’an International Airport. The Hainan recently announced direct flights to Dublin and Tel Aviv from the airport in February.

The new Rome route comes soon after Chinese President Xi Jinping’s state visit to Italy on March 23. Italy also became the first European Union nation to subscribe to China’s One Belt One Road initiative, despite skepticism by other European members. Both countries signed a MOU to increase trade and management of Italian ports, as well as e-commerce, satellite cooperation amongst many others.

Chen Chuanren, chuanren@purplelightvisuals.com