London’s Gatwick Airport has received a largely positive response to development plans over the next 15 years, with public support for making greater use of existing facilities.

Gatwick—which last year handled more than 45 million passengers and is the world’s busiest single-runway airport—published its final masterplan for the airport’s future course July 18. It also attached a report on a 12-week public consultation period held earlier this year on the proposals.

Eight consultation events across the local region were attended by more than 2,500 people, while more than 5,000 responses were received from local residents, community groups, businesses, airlines, local and national politicians, and others.

The airport said respondents to the consultation process showed strong support for airport development, with two-thirds saying they supported Gatwick “making best use of its existing runways.”

Gatwick’s single runway has a parallel taxiway that can currently be pressed into service in emergencies as a standby runway.

Airport authorities say the master plan includes the use of new technology “to build capacity and resilience on the main runway,” but also “to bring the existing standby runway into routine use, for departures only, alongside the main runway by the mid-2020s.”

The airport will also continue to safeguard land that would be needed if an additional runway is required at some point in the future. Such a safeguarding policy has been in force since 2003. However, the airport said it is “no longer actively pursuing plans for an additional runway.”

Now that the master plan is finalized, Gatwick will prepare a planning application to the local council to bring the standby runway into routine use. “This will be through a Development Consent Order—a rigorous statutory planning process that will include public consultation next year to allow local authorities, communities, businesses and partners the opportunity to provide more feedback as the scheme evolves.”

Developing the standby runway would be privately financed and cause minimal disruption, the airport added.

“We are grateful to the thousands of people that responded to our draft master plan consultation and whose views will continue to help shape our plans,” Gatwick CEO Stewart Wingate said. “We are encouraged that public consultation has shown strong support for Gatwick and the local area’s ambitions. Gatwick’s global connections are needed more than ever but as we take our plans forward, we must do so in the most sustainable and responsible way and in full partnership with our local councils, communities, passengers and partners,” he said.

Alan Dron alandron@adepteditorial.com