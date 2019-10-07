The US Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is not consistently involving airlines when it reviews security directives at foreign airports, and its process for checking them is not transparent, a report from the US Government Accountability Office (GAO) has found. The TSA imposes and revises security directives or emergency amendments when vulnerabilities at foreign airports indicate an immediate need to address a security gap. While these directives are supposed ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"GAO report finds TSA review of security directives â€˜not consistentâ€™" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.