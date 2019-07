On the way to one of the gates. Some distances can be quite long so make sure to give yourself plenty of time.

View from the Turkish Airlines lounge down to the terminal. In total, the airport offers 23,000 sq meters of lounge facilities. There are five lounges; a sixth one will be built soon.

State-of-the-art technology throughout the terminal. ATW recommends downloading the airport's app, which leads you to lanes with the shortest waiting times.

Terminal entrance via a bridge. This view gives an better idea of how huge the facility is.

There are 14 Terminal entrance gates. Every gate entrance shows passengers the exact waiting times in the security check lanes to better calculate how much time they have to get to their gate.

Turkish Technic maintenance hangar. A second hangar is under construction. At the old Ataturk Airport, major maintenance hangers are still in use. For larger checks, aircraft must be transported between the two airports on ferry flights.

Approaching to the new Istanbul Airport you can see the old Ataturk Airport, located on the right side of this picture in the distance.

Istanbul's new airport has an initial capacity of 90 million passengers annually, with the potential to grow to 200 million through a series of expansions by 2030. The first phase of the airport was completed in 42 months and includes two runways. ATW correspondent Kurt Hofmann brings you some exclusive photos of the new major hub of Turkish Airlines.