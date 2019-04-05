Star Alliance member Turkish Airlines started the final relocation process from the carrier’s Istanbul Atatürk hub to the new Istanbul Airport on April 5 at 3:00 a.m. local time, which was expected to take 45 hrs.

The new Istanbul Airport, which began partial operations Oct. 29, 2018, was originally scheduled to be completely open March 3.

To accommodate the operations switchover, Atatürk and Istanbul airports plan to close for all scheduled passenger flights for 12 hrs. April 6.

The last passenger flight from Ataturk Airport was scheduled to operate to Singapore.

The first flight from the new airport will be to Turkey’s capital Ankara.

The number of flights from the new Istanbul Airport will gradually increase in stages, according to a set plan.

Turkish Airlines chairman İlker Aycı ​called the move “the biggest transportation operation in aviation history.”

During the 45-hr. move, trucks carried equipment weighing approximately 47,300 tons to Istanbul from Atatürk.

After April 6, Atatürk’s IATA code, IST, will be given to the new Istanbul Airport. Atatürk Airport, which remains open for cargo and VIP passenger flights, will use the ISL code.

The new airport’s initial capacity will be 90 million passengers annually, with the potential to grow to 200 million through a series of expansions by 2030.

The first phase of the airport was completed in 42 months and includes a 1.3 million sq m terminal and two runways.

