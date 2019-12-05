French slot coordinator COHOR has redistributed 9,868 Paris Orly slots formerly belonging to Aigle Azur, which collapsed in September after encountering operational and management issues linked to its long-haul expansion plan.
Of the 12,335 slots left by Aigle Azur’s exit, COHOR said the French state will reserve 20% for routes subject to public service obligations, leaving 9,868 slots available for distribution, split between new and existing operators.
Under the distribution plan:
- Lufthansa secures 1,460 slots, or two daily flights to Munich;
- Air France regional subsidiary HOP gets two daily flights to Frankfurt;
- Central and Eastern European LCC Wizz Air receives one daily flight to Budapest and one to Sofia;
- UK LCC easyJet gets one daily flight to Glasgow;
- French airline Air Caraibes, French long-haul carrier Corsair and Air France-KLM’s Dutch LCC Transavia are awarded the equivalent of two daily flights;
- French all-business class transatlantic airline La Compagnie receives three weekly flights; and
- TAP Air Portugal gets 66 slots for the summer season.
The pool of slots has been awarded on an annual basis starting from the requests made for the summer 2020 season, COHOR said. “Nevertheless, the airlines that have received these new slots on an annual basis can, if they wish, begin services from the 2019-2020 season already underway,” the association added.
Helen Massy-Beresford, helen.massy-beresford@aviationweek.co.uk