French slot coordinator COHOR has redistributed 9,868 Paris Orly slots formerly belonging to Aigle Azur, which collapsed in September after encountering operational and management issues linked to its long-haul expansion plan.

Of the 12,335 slots left by Aigle Azur’s exit, COHOR said the French state will reserve 20% for routes subject to public service obligations, leaving 9,868 slots available for distribution, split between new and existing operators.

Under the distribution plan:

The pool of slots has been awarded on an annual basis starting from the requests made for the summer 2020 season, COHOR said. “Nevertheless, the airlines that have received these new slots on an annual basis can, if they wish, begin services from the 2019-2020 season already underway,” the association added.

Helen Massy-Beresford, helen.massy-beresford@aviationweek.co.uk