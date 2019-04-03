UK regional airline Flybe said it was ending jet operations at several UK airports as part of a previously announced fleet reduction plan, on the same day that it was forced to cancel dozens of flights in what it said was an unrelated issue. Flybe was taken over by Connect Airways, a consortium made up of Virgin Atlantic, Stobart Group and Cyrus Capital, earlier this year after high fuel costs, currency fluctuations and Brexit uncertainty led to financial difficulties. Virgin has said it ...