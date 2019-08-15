Kazakhstan LCC FlyArystan will open a base in 2Q 2020 at Karaganda Sary-Arka Airport, the first regional base for the Almaty-based carrier.

The airline said it will transfer one of its two Airbus A320s to Karaganda, adding another of the type later on.

FlyArystan plans to serve up to 10-12 domestic and international routes from Sary-Arka airport. The carrier expects to add up to 100-120 jobs in Karaganda, hiring pilots, cabin crew and airport ground service staff.

Almaty-Karaganda was one of FlyArystan’s first six routes when launching commercial operations May 1. Since then, the carrier has operated more than 200 flights between the cities with an average load factor of 93%.

FlyArystan carried 200,000 passengers from May-August on 1,167 flights with an average load factor of 94%. Before year-end, the airline plans to receive two more aircraft, growing its fleet to 15 by 2022.

Karaganda, located in the central part of the country, is the fourth largest city in Kazakhstan after Almaty, Nur-Sultan and Shymkent, with a population of around 500,000.

Polina Montag-Girmes@gmail.com