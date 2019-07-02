The popular Fiji leisure market is seeing some significant changes as Fiji Airways plans to suspend an Australian route and Korean Air terminates flights to Fiji.

Korean Air confirmed it will close its route from Seoul to Nadi, Fiji from Oct. 1. It currently offers three flights a week on this service, which it has operated since 1995.

Korean is the only airline based outside the South Pacific serving Fiji. Other carriers flying to this country are Qantas, Virgin Australia, Jetstar, Air New Zealand and Fiji Airways. Smaller Pacific Island carriers also have routes to Fiji.

Meanwhile, Fiji Airways says it has “decided to temporarily pause” its direct flights from Nadi, Fiji, to Adelaide, Australia.

The decision was made “taking into account a number of factors, including the aircraft currently available in our fleet,” Fiji Airways said. “Like any airline, we are constantly reviewing and optimizing scheduled routes and the aircraft used to service them.”

The airline has been faced with a capacity shortfall because of the grounding of the two Boeing MAX aircraft it has received from an order for five of the type. However, the airline did not confirm whether this was a factor in the Adelaide suspension.

Fiji Airways also operates flights to Australian cities Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane. The carrier is scheduled to receive two Airbus A350s in the fourth quarter, and the airline has said they will be deployed on its Los Angeles and Sydney routes. These routes are currently operated by A330s, so the larger A350s will boost capacity. The move will also free up A330 capacity that could potentially be used for new routes.

Adrian Schofield, adrian.schofield@informa.com