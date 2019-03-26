Taiwan’s EVA Air will begin Boeing 787-9 operations to Europe from May 9 on its 4X-weekly Taipei Taoyuan-Bangkok-Vienna route, as well its 3X-weekly Taipei-Vienna nonstop service.

The 787-9 will replace 777-300ERs on the routes, as it will in October on Taipei-Amsterdam services.

“On the 787-9 we have 304 seats, compared to 330 seats on the 777-300ER. The difference in number of seats is marginal,” EVA GM Austria and CEE Edward Ho told ATW in Vienna.

Europe is a relatively small part of EVA´s network, representing about 10% of the carrier’s business. “But it is strategically very important,” Ho said.

The Star Alliance member also operates to Paris Charles de Gaulle and London Heathrow airports.

EVA Air’s first 787-9 was delivered from Boeing’s Charleston, South Carolina, facility Oct. 2, 2018, and the first 787-10 is expected in the second quarter of 2019.

The airline plans to have 24 787s by 2022.

The airline has long offered a premium economy class but may replace it with an improved economy class on some 787 routes.

“Our new 787 economy class gets closer to the premium,” Ho said.

