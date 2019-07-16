Emirates Airline plans to launch a new daily Boeing 777-200LR service from Dubai to Mexico City, via Barcelona (Spain), starting Dec. 9.

In September 2018, Emirates withdrew its application to operate flights from Dubai to Mexico City via an intermediate stop in Spain, after Mexican authorities granted only three flights a week versus the daily schedule sought by the Dubai-based carrier. The proposed 3X-weekly plan was not commercially viable, Emirates said.

Emirates operates its newly refurbished 777-200LR to Mexico City, which offers 38 business class seats in a 2-2-2 configuration and 264 seats in economy class.

Emirates Airline president Tim Clark said: “Due to the high altitude of Mexico City airport, it is not possible to operate a nonstop flight from Dubai and Barcelona was a natural choice for a stopover.”

Clark said direct connection between the Spanish city and Mexico City has long been neglected by other airlines and remains underserved despite strong customer demand.

Emirates SkyCargo has been flying freighters to/from Mexico City since 2014 and in the last year carried more than 22,500 tons of cargo on the route.

Emirates’ existing fifth freedom routes to the Americas include services to New York and Newark via Milan and Athens. The carrier also operates a route to Santiago, Chile via Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

